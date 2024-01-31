Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 31: A courageous group of Ladakh shepherds recently confronted Chinese soldiers who attempted to prevent them from grazing their sheep near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Following the 2020 Galwan clash, local shepherds had refrained from grazing animals in this region. A video capturing their assertive exchange with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops, affirming their presence on Indian territory, has garnered widespread admiration on social media.

For the past three years, nomads in eastern Ladakh had avoided grazing animals in various LAC-adjacent areas. Notably, this marks the first instance where they have actively asserted their grazing rights in the region, compelling PLA soldiers to withdraw.

The LAC serves as a demarcation line distinguishing Indian and Chinese territories. Discordant perceptions have triggered disputes between the forces of both nations, leading to violent clashes in certain instances. However, in this particular confrontation, violence was successfully averted.

Konchok Stanzin, the Chushul councillor, lauded the resilience exhibited by the local shepherds and commended the Indian army for its supportive role. In a post on social media, Stanzin expressed appreciation, stating, “It is heartening to see the positive impact made by @firefurycorps_IA in Border areas of Eastern Ladakh in facilitating the graziers and nomads to assert their rights in traditional grazing grounds along the north bank of Pangong.” He further extended gratitude to the Indian Army for fostering robust civil-military relations and safeguarding the interests of the border area population.

