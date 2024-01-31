Wednesday, January 31, 2024
News Alert

PayPal to cut 9% of workforce, eliminating 2,500 jobs globally

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 31: In line with the prevailing trend of workforce reductions and cost-cutting strategies, fintech giant PayPal has declared its intention to trim down 9% of its workforce, resulting in the elimination of 2,500 positions across its global offices.

As per India Today, PayPal CEO Alex Chriss conveyed in an internal memo to employees that the objective is to enhance focus and efficiency and appropriately ‘right-size our business.’

This reduction in jobs will be implemented throughout the year, impacting both existing roles and positions that PayPal had initially planned to fill. Affected employees are expected to receive notifications about their job terminations by the end of the week, according to the internal memo.

In his memo to staff, Chriss emphasized the need to drive more focus and efficiency across the organization, deploy automation, and streamline technology to minimize complexity and redundancy. Despite the job cuts, PayPal aims to persist in investing in areas that it believes will foster and accelerate growth.

As of the end of 2022, PayPal had approximately 29,900 employees. This move echoes a similar reduction carried out in January of the previous year, where 2,000 employees were let go globally. The current decision will affect around 2,500 workers, bringing the total count of layoffs to approximately 4,500 employees.

The layoffs appear to be a response to PayPal’s challenging revenue and share performance, with a more than 20% decline in shares over the past year and a lowered full-year forecast for adjusted operating margin. Increased competition from rivals like Apple Inc. and Zelle has further added to the company’s struggles in maintaining its lead in the digital payments sector.

This workforce reduction aligns with a broader trend in the tech industry, where numerous companies, including Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, TikTok, Salesforce, and others, have collectively laid off about 25,000 workers in the first month of 2024 as part of their cost-cutting and restructuring initiatives.

The wave of job cuts was initiated by Google, followed by Amazon, Salesforce, and Microsoft, among others, all citing various challenges from heightened competition to profitability pressures.

Previous article
Ayodhya administration seeks hotels service details after reports of inflated bills
Next article
Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Centre slashes import duty on mobile phone parts to 10%

Shillong, January 31: In a bid to further boost mobile manufacturing in the country, the government has slashed...
INTERNATIONAL

H-1B visa process begins March 6 amid overhaul of lottery system

Shillong, January 31: The initial registration for the H-1B visa application for fiscal year 2025 will open from...
News Alert

Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC

Shillong, January 31: A courageous group of Ladakh shepherds recently confronted Chinese soldiers who attempted to prevent them from...
News Alert

Ayodhya administration seeks hotels service details after reports of inflated bills

Shillong, January 31: Following the furore over a restaurant overcharging customers in Ayodhya, the district administration has now...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre slashes import duty on mobile phone parts to 10%

Technology 0
Shillong, January 31: In a bid to further boost...

H-1B visa process begins March 6 amid overhaul of lottery system

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 31: The initial registration for the H-1B...

Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 31: A courageous group of Ladakh shepherds recently...
Load more

Popular news

Centre slashes import duty on mobile phone parts to 10%

Technology 0
Shillong, January 31: In a bid to further boost...

H-1B visa process begins March 6 amid overhaul of lottery system

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 31: The initial registration for the H-1B...

Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 31: A courageous group of Ladakh shepherds recently...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge