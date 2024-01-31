Wednesday, January 31, 2024
EnvironmentWeather

Light snowfall in hills, rain in plains of J&K

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 31: Breaking the unprecedented dry spell, light snowfall in the hills and rain in the plains occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Met department has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches and light to moderate snow/rain in the plains of J&K over the next 36 hours.

Srinagar recorded 2.2, Gulmarg minus 3.2 and Pahalgam 0.1 as the minimum temperature today.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 6.2 and Kargil minus 3.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 10.9, Katra 8.7, Batote 3, Bhaderwah 1.2 and Banihal 1 as the minim temperature. (IANS)

Previous article
Experts deliberate on ways to mitigate human-wild buffalo conflict at Kaziranga
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Centre slashes import duty on mobile phone parts to 10%

Shillong, January 31: In a bid to further boost mobile manufacturing in the country, the government has slashed...
INTERNATIONAL

H-1B visa process begins March 6 amid overhaul of lottery system

Shillong, January 31: The initial registration for the H-1B visa application for fiscal year 2025 will open from...
News Alert

Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC

Shillong, January 31: A courageous group of Ladakh shepherds recently confronted Chinese soldiers who attempted to prevent them from...
News Alert

PayPal to cut 9% of workforce, eliminating 2,500 jobs globally

Shillong, January 31: In line with the prevailing trend of workforce reductions and cost-cutting strategies, fintech giant PayPal has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre slashes import duty on mobile phone parts to 10%

Technology 0
Shillong, January 31: In a bid to further boost...

H-1B visa process begins March 6 amid overhaul of lottery system

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 31: The initial registration for the H-1B...

Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 31: A courageous group of Ladakh shepherds recently...
Load more

Popular news

Centre slashes import duty on mobile phone parts to 10%

Technology 0
Shillong, January 31: In a bid to further boost...

H-1B visa process begins March 6 amid overhaul of lottery system

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 31: The initial registration for the H-1B...

Ladakh shepherds confront Chinese soldiers over grazing rights near LAC

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 31: A courageous group of Ladakh shepherds recently...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge