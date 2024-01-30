Tuesday, January 30, 2024
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Experts deliberate on ways to mitigate human-wild buffalo conflict at Kaziranga

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 30: Speakers at a technical seminar at Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday deliberated on the challenges associated with a growing wild buffalo population such as heightened human-animal conflict, inter-breeding and genetic dilution, and the need to take up science-based conservation measures.

Youths from local colleges, academic institutions and community representatives took part in the seminar organised on the occasion of Wild Buffalo Day by the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and Kaziranga Regional Journalists Association in collaboration with Aaranyak, Wildlife Trust of India, Corbett Foundation and WWF-India.

It may be mentioned that the first systematic population estimation for wild buffaloes at Kaziranga took place in the year 1966 with a count of 471. Thereafter in 2008, the estimation revealed the presence of over 1937 wild buffaloes, while in the year 2022, as many as 2568 wild buffaloes were counted at the park.

The global population of Asiatic wild buffalo (Bubalus arnee) has been estimated at 3,400, of which 95 percent live in India, mostly in Assam. With an estimated count of over 2600, the world’s single largest population resides at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The keynote address was delivered by Anwaruddin Choudhury, CEO of Rhino Foundation, who shed light on the global scenario of wild water buffalo population with special reference to Assam where 3800 buffaloes are present.

Thereafter, a panel discussion was held on the issues and challenges in reducing human-buffalo conflict where experts suggested critical research on mitigating human-wild water buffalo conflict and ways to popularise it through a citizen science approach.

Another panel discussion was held where the speakers deliberated on conservation backed by detailed buffalo population estimation

The third technical session was held on the topic, “Managing genetics, myths about pure-hybrid and feral population” where further study on the genetic origin of buffalo and a policy-level decision on the same was suggested. A policy-level decision can be undertaken for the same.

The scientific community and students were also encouraged to develop interest in studying genetic diversity and behavioural study of the wild water buffalo.

Previous article
Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion
Next article
Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were reportedly killed and 14 others sustained injuries during a...
NATIONAL

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the gross enrolment ratio in the...
MEGHALAYA

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH) chapter of the Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad inaugurates Mawrah Multi-purpose Water Reservoir

  Shillong, Jan 30: Meghalay Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today inaugurated the Mawrah Multi-Purpose Water Reservoir at a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH)...
Load more

Popular news

3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Jan 30: At least three CRPF personnel were...

Gross enrolment ratio not commensurate with investments in higher education: CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 30:  Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

AHAM accuses Mahendraganj MDC of misappropriation of funds from MDC scheme

MEGHALAYA 0
Ampati, Jan 30: The South West Garo Hills (SWGH)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge