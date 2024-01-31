LOGOUT Varanasi court allows Hindus to worship in Gyanvapi mosque basement

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By: Agencies

Varanasi (UP), Jan 31 : A Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindus to worship inside the sealed basement of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court has asked the district administration to make the necessary arrangements in the next seven days.

As per the court order, Hindu devotees can now offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’, a sealed area inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

While speaking to reporters, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, said, “The Hindu side has been allowed to offer prayers at ‘Vyas Ka Tehkhana’. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within seven days. Everyone will now have the right to perform puja.”

The Muslim side said that it will appeal against the court order in the High Court.

