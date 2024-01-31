Wednesday, January 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Police warn against quick money scam

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 30: Police have cautioned the public against an online ‘quick money’ scam being carried out using a fake investment platform in the name of ‘Numgenious AI’ (https://numgenius-ai.vsisk.com).
It is duping unsuspecting citizens in the garb of gaining quick returns for their investment within a short period of time. Multiple cases have been reported in East Khasi Hills in the past week and investigation is on to book the online fraudsters, the police said in a statement issued here.
The scam is reportedly being perpetrated through WhatsApp with interested people inviting their friends to join and be part of it.
“The group shares hourly, daily, weekly, monthly etc., schemes claiming to multiply the investors’ money manifold. Once the money is paid to the scammer, the payee doesn’t hear back from them. The perpetrator may change the name and the link to get more unsuspecting people to fall prey,” it said.
The police have asked the public to refrain from such lures and to report any similar looking scam to their closest police station or contact the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the Police Control Room, Shillong, at 2215427/6009196479 for any assistance.

Previous article
Climate change: Winter on the run in Shillong
Next article
Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments

SHILLONG, Jan 30: The Meghalaya government is keen to computerise the two revenue generating departments — Revenue and...
MEGHALAYA

Climate change: Winter on the run in Shillong

SHILLONG, Jan 30: January in Shillong typically is known to be the coldest and records the lowest minimum...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to set up vety college, hospital

  Shillong, Jan 30: The state government is proposing to set up a veterinary college at Kyrdemkulai in Ri-Bhoi...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to update govt on delimitation exercise

Shillong, Jan 30: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Tuesday said the delimitation committee will soon...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: The Meghalaya government is keen to...

Climate change: Winter on the run in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: January in Shillong typically is known...

Govt to set up vety college, hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30: The state government is proposing to...
Load more

Popular news

Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: The Meghalaya government is keen to...

Climate change: Winter on the run in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 30: January in Shillong typically is known...

Govt to set up vety college, hospital

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Jan 30: The state government is proposing to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge