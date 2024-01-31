Police warn against quick money scam

SHILLONG, Jan 30: Police have cautioned the public against an online ‘quick money’ scam being carried out using a fake investment platform in the name of ‘Numgenious AI’ (https://numgenius-ai.vsisk.com).

It is duping unsuspecting citizens in the garb of gaining quick returns for their investment within a short period of time. Multiple cases have been reported in East Khasi Hills in the past week and investigation is on to book the online fraudsters, the police said in a statement issued here.

The scam is reportedly being perpetrated through WhatsApp with interested people inviting their friends to join and be part of it.

“The group shares hourly, daily, weekly, monthly etc., schemes claiming to multiply the investors’ money manifold. Once the money is paid to the scammer, the payee doesn’t hear back from them. The perpetrator may change the name and the link to get more unsuspecting people to fall prey,” it said.

The police have asked the public to refrain from such lures and to report any similar looking scam to their closest police station or contact the cybercrime helpline 1930 or the Police Control Room, Shillong, at 2215427/6009196479 for any assistance.