Wednesday, January 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt looks to computerise Revenue, Excise departments

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 30: The Meghalaya government is keen to computerise the two revenue generating departments — Revenue and Excise.
Informing this here on Tuesday, Minister in charge of Revenue and Excise, Kyrmen Shylla said that the department is exploring strategies to enhance revenue collection. He said that the government is also contemplating if computerisation can monitor potential leakages in the liquor sector.
Making it clear that there is no documented evidence of revenue leakage, Shylla said that the move of computerisation would enable them to identify any leakages and enhance their understanding of revenue collection.
The proposal requires the Cabinet’s approval and financial support.
Meanwhile, Shylla also said that government’s decision to legalise homemade wine has earned praise from the wine makers who are now earning a decent livelihoods.

