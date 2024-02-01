Thursday, February 1, 2024
NATIONAL

Assam Cong condemns govt action against APCC chief

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam Congress has condemned the action taken by the state government against party president Bhupen Kumar Borah who was made to appear before the Jorhat police on Wednesday and reportedly interrogated for about three hours.

In a statement, office-bearers of the media department of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) condemned the action taken against Borah and even as no action has yet been taken against the individual who had “assaulted” the APCC president in Sonitpur district.

Notably, the APCC president was summoned by Jorhat police on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly diverting the route on January 18 and creating chaos during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

The said notice was served to Borah last week by the police under Section 41(A) of CrPC and a case has been registered under the charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, use of criminal force under IPC and relevant charges under the PDPP Act.

Speaking to mediapersons after his appearance at Jorhat police station, Borah said the Jorhat police has given him another notice to appear before the police again on February 12.

He further alleged that the police did not raise the violation of route diversion during the Yatra when the Congress leaders and members reached Jorhat town.

“We did not see the police on the afternoon of January 18 when the Yatra was taken out. They did not guide us then or inform us not to take the diverted route. They did not try to control the situation then,” the APCC president claimed.

The Assam Congress president further asked why no action has been taken against the person who assaulted him during the Yatra at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district.

“No action has yet been taken on the person who attacked me in Jamugurihat or the police personnel who assaulted me in Dispur,” he rued, while slamming the state government for the action taken against him.

 

Previous article
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre’s tax revenue
Next article
Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM
