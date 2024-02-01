Thursday, February 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar to get lion share of Centre's tax revenue

Chennai, Feb 1: Uttar Pradesh will get the highest share of the Union tax and duties at a whopping Rs 2,18,86.84 crore in 2024-25.

According to the Union 2024-25 Budget Estimates, Uttar Pradesh is followed by Bihar with Rs 1,22,685.76 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 95,752.96 crore, West Bengal Rs 91,764.26 crore and Maharashtra Rs 77,053.69 crore.

And Tamil Nadu — where the ruling party DMK complains of step motherly treatment by the Central government over sharing of tax revenues — will get Rs 49,754.95 crore after Rajasthan that would receive Rs 73,504.11 crore and Odisha which would get Rs 55,231.76 crore.

The taxes and duties that would be shared by the Central government with the states are — Corporation Tax, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Central Goods and Services Tax, Customs, Union Excise Duty, Service Tax and Other Taxes and Duties.

The total estimated taxes and duties to be shared by the central government with the state governments in 2024-25 is Rs 12,19,782.85 crore, which is 41 per cent of the Centre’s tax revenue.

 

CM handover 207 waste collection e-vehicles to blocks in Khasi, Jaintia hills
