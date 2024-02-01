Thursday, February 1, 2024
Technology

Curtains for FAME-II subsidy for EVs? Good for the industry, says BNC Motors

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 1: Come March, it is curtains for the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India-II (FAME-II) subsidy scheme for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) it seems.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who presented the Interim Budget on Thursday, was silent on continuation of the scheme while announcing a rooftop solarisation programme which would also propel EV charging infrastructure.

The Indian Government had earlier announced that the FAME-II subsidy scheme would come to an end on March 31, 2024.

Contrary to the hopes of the EV manufacturers, Sitharaman did not announce an extension of the scheme.

Reacting to the Interim Budget, Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of BNC Motors Pvt Ltd, that makes electric two wheelers (EV 2W) said, “The decision to not extend subsidies for EVs is a welcome move and one that BNC has been anticipating for a long time.”

“The Indian EV 2W market has achieved a certain level of adoption now where we don’t require demand-side subsidies, and just the Goods and Services Tax difference between Internal Combustion Engine vehicles at 28 per cent and EV at 5 per cent, serves as a sufficient incentive,” Narayanan added.

According to him, it is time now for the Indian EV industry to wean off from subsidies and start to work on cost reductions and operational improvements.

“Being cost-competitive will be very important if we hope to beat Chinese companies in international markets,” Narayanan said.

Meanwhile, the other EV industry players are maintaining a big silence on FAME-II coming to an end in March 2024. (IANS)

Previous article
YouTube, Facebook most used social media platform among US adults: Report
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369 crore has been made in the interim budget for...
NATIONAL

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to PETA India’s petition for interim relief, directed the Assam...
MEGHALAYA

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias Ali, both recipients of  Padma Shri award, have officially...
MEGHALAYA

SWGH gears up for International Water Conclave 2024 with district level painting competition

Tura, Feb 1: As a precursor to the upcoming International Water Conclave 2024, the office of the Executive...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369...

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to...

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias...
Load more

Popular news

Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369...

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to...

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge