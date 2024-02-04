Sunday, February 4, 2024
Google 'changing' Bard name to Gemini in big AI push

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 4: Google is planning some big changes to its artificial intelligence (AI) models, including reportedly changing the name of Bard to Gemini.

Android app developer Dylan Roussel has apparently leaked a company change-log that says “Bard is now Gemini” which is the new model to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4.

“Bard is now Gemini. Gemini is the best way to get direct access to Google Al. All the collaborative capabilities you know and love are still here, and will keep getting better in the Gemini era,” reads the change-log.

The company’s however, did not make an official comment on changing Bard’s name to Gemini.

“We’ve also evolved the Ul to reduce visual distractions, improve legibility, and simplify the navigation,” according to the document.

The log said that Google will debut voice chat with Gemini, as well as a new “Ultra 1.0” model with “Gemini Advanced,” a paid plan that offers ChatGPT Plus-like file uploading features.

“Gemini Advanced gives you access to our most capable Al model, Ultra 1.0. With our Ultra 1.0 model, Gemini Advanced is far more capable at highly complex tasks like coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration,” read the Google document.

Gemini Advanced will continue to expand with new and exclusive features in the coming months, including expanded multi-modal capabilities, even better coding features, as well as the ability to upload and more deeply analyse files, documents, data, and more.

Gemini Advanced is a paid plan available in over 150 countries and territories. The Gemini app is coming soon, starting with English.

Google, which brought Gemini Pro into its AI chatbot Bard in English last December, has now made it available in more than 230 countries and territories in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages.

The nine Indian languages include — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. (IANS)

