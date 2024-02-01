Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry

TURA, Jan 31: The GSU from Chokpot in South Garo Hills has warned of strong action against vehicles involved in transporting stones from the alleged illegal stone quarry at Budugre village.
“Recently, we seized some vehicles involved in the activity. The vehicles included 4 dumper trucks and a Mahindra Pick Up truck with registration number ML 08H 8368. However, the pickup truck managed to evade us and fled from the scene,” president of the GSU, Jish A Sangma said, while issuing a warning to others.
The stone quarry, which is alleged to be illegal by the union, is reportedly operating within less than 100 metres from the Dareng River and causing destruction to the environment and the aquatic life of the river. The union added that due to the destruction caused by the quarry to the river, it would cause difficulties to the people living alongside it as they depend on the river on a daily basis.

