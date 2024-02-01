Rakkam told to keep Rongjeng college promise

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Jan 31: The Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO), Rongjeng Regional Unit along with the GSU recently met Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma seeking the completion and full functioning of the Rongjeng Model Degree College from the current academic year.

According to the two groups, the minister is said to have assured its completion as well as to begin the academic session as demanded.

Meanwhile, the NGCO while welcoming the assurance warned that it would take its own recourse if it fails to materialize.