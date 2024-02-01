Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam told to keep Rongjeng college promise

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Jan 31: The Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO), Rongjeng Regional Unit along with the GSU recently met Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma seeking the completion and full functioning of the Rongjeng Model Degree College from the current academic year.
According to the two groups, the minister is said to have assured its completion as well as to begin the academic session as demanded.
Meanwhile, the NGCO while welcoming the assurance warned that it would take its own recourse if it fails to materialize.

Previous article
NEIGRIHMS doctor no more
Next article
GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

New species of jumping spider found in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: A new species of jumping spider was discovered from a tea estate in...
MEGHALAYA

GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry

From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The GSU from Chokpot in South Garo Hills has warned of strong action...
MEGHALAYA

NEIGRIHMS doctor no more

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: Dr Akash Handique, Associate Professor of Radiodiagnosis at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional...
MEGHALAYA

Unclaimed body

Jowai, Jan 31: A cadaver of one Birbal Barman (37), with a stature of 5.3 feet, wearing a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

New species of jumping spider found in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: A new species of...

GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The GSU from Chokpot...

NEIGRIHMS doctor no more

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: Dr Akash Handique, Associate...
Load more

Popular news

New species of jumping spider found in state

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: A new species of...

GSU cautions vehicles engaged by stone quarry

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 31: The GSU from Chokpot...

NEIGRIHMS doctor no more

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 31: Dr Akash Handique, Associate...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge