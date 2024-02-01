Hynniew Trep term is specific to the Khasi people

Editor,

These days I have been reading in this esteemed newspaper the debate/discussion on the term “Hynniew Trep.” I would like to say that the writers should not interpret the term Hynniew Trep as the entire human race because it hurts the believers of Khasi Religion (Niam Khasi) who believe that the Hynniew Trep are their ancestors and they themselves are the descendants of the Hynniew Trep. So, the believers of the Khasi Religion used to call themselves “U Hynniew Trep/Ki Hynniew Trep/Ki Khun U Hynniew Trep/Ki Khun Ki Hynniew Trep.” In modern times we identify ourselves as “Khasi” as it is a convenient term to the world. I would like to request that nobody should hurt the religious beliefs and traditional beliefs of the Niam Khasi believers whether we believe in myths or realities.

Yours etc.,

Wallambiang Rani,

(A Niam Khasi Believer),

Upper Shillong

Let our votes count

Editor,

In approximately two and a half months we will be heading for the general elections to the Lok Sabha. Almost all the news headlines on television, newspapers etc are about the upcoming election. Different parties with different ideologies have started campaigning in different states. Political parties are trying to zero in on the most influential person and popular personalities and handing them the tickets for the seats. During the campaign each party prepares a manifesto to tell voters what their party stands and what it aims to do in the next five years. This is nothing new in a democratic country like India. This pattern is repeated every five years.

The first question is, who will win the majority of seats this year and who will be in power? Only time will decide the results. It is too early and not wise for me to predict the results. So instead of looking at the whole country it is better if we concentrate on our own State of Meghalaya. Fortunately or unfortunately, we have only two seats in the Lok Sabha. So, who will win these two seats? Again, let’s wait for time to decide the result.

My point here for us the voters is whether we are really concerned about the results? Because, no matter how much the campaigners try to convince us to vote for their political party, the power is still left with each one of us voters to decide which political party and which candidate to vote for. The right to vote freely rests with each one of us but this right has been downgraded during the elections. Money is the determining factor during the election. In some cases one vote is cheaper than a plate of chicken biryani in the restaurant. And since we are bound by clan and community relationship even though we know that the candidate is good for nothing we still vote because he is related to us. In terms of religion too, even if we know that the person is not performing his religious practices or has poor moral conduct we will still vote for him/her because he/she belongs to our creed/religion. And we care the least about the educational background of the candidate!

Even, if we know that these are the main reasons for the lack of developments in our State why do we still fall into the trap of this vicious cycle? Why do we produce politicians who are incapable of delivering? This time around can those two persons elected from Tura and Shillong be the beacons of lights for our state and society because as a State we are really far behind in the development indices when compared to other states. We are nowhere near in terms of development when compared with our neighbouring state of Assam, despite having enough human and natural resources.

The lack of self-esteem, self-efficacy, self-identity make us afraid to choose the correct leader as our representative. Many of us still don’t realize that our one vote can make a difference to the State and society. Let’s remind ourselves that by the power of one vote in 1800 in the US, Thomas Jefferson was elected President in the House of Representatives after a tie in the Electoral College.

Of course, it happens that sometimes we are cheated by the leaders we have voted for due to their blind obedience or blind loyalty towards their party. At other times they work only for themselves and for their own political and individual benefits. In this case we are not to be blamed but, we have to be vigilant not to vote such persons this time.

In conclusion let me quote some wise sayings, “Bad officials are elected by good citizens who don’t vote.” – Goerge Nathan. “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it” – Susan B. Anthony.

“If you don’t vote, you lose the right to complain” – George Carlin. “The ballot is stronger than the bullet,” -Abraham Lincoln. And finally, one by Peggy Noonan, “Our political leaders will know our priorities only if we tell them, again and again, and if those priorities begin to show up in the polls.”

Yours etc.,

Riwanki Suchiang,

Via email