Thursday, February 1, 2024
Kartik Aaryan tastes sugar after a year as he wraps up 'Chandu Champion'

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 1: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, finally got to taste the sugar after a year as he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’.

The actor took to his Instagram recently, and shared a video from the wrap up of the film. The video shows director Kabir Khan feeding Kartik a Rasmalai to mark the end of the journey on a sweet note. For ‘Chandu Champion’, the actor underwent a physical transformation to star in the real-life story of a sportsman.

Kartik, who seemed surprised by the gesture at first, proceeded to eat the sweet and give his director a hug. The rest of the crew was seen cheering and smiling at the sweet moment, one person even spoke about Kartik getting a sugar rush since he consumed sugar after a year.

The actor penned a note in the caption: “This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai – from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk.”

‘Chandu Champion’ is based on a true story of a sportsperson. The film went on floors with its mahurat shot in London in the presence of Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala along with Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan present at the location with, a special guest of honor Minister of Culture, Media and Sports of the UK, honourable Stuart Andrew. (IANS)

