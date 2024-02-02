Friday, February 2, 2024
Priyanka, hubby forced to move out of $20M mansion over health concerns

By: Agencies

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, who recently performed at the Lollapalooza India music festival, have moved out of their lavish California mansion.
Their dream home turned into a nightmare when water damage led to a mould infestation in their home, sparking a legal battle that is still ongoing, reports Page Six.
The couple purchased the luxury property, which boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full service gym and a billiards room in September 2019 for $20 million.
However, as per a copy of a lawsuit filed in May 2023 and exclusively obtained by Page Six, the pool and spa began to present a series of issues for the then-newlyweds around April 2020, including “porous waterproofing” that “fostered mould contamination and related issues”.
“At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck. This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck”, the complaint states.
As per Page Six, the home’s problems allegedly made the premises “virtually unlivable” and “dangerous from a health perspective to occupy. (IANS)

