Nongpdeng, Jersey Kings win in Shillong Cricket League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 31: In a riveting clash in the Shillong Cricket League 3rd Division, Metallica faced off against Nongpdeng in a spirited encounter that saw both teams giving their all on the cricket field.

Metallica won the toss and opted to bat first, setting the stage for an intense battle. In the 1st innings, Metallica posted a total of 141/10 in 17.4 overs. Kalyan Barua led the batting charge with a commendable score of 33 runs off 22 balls, closely followed by Ashish Gurung, who contributed 23 runs off 13 balls. On the bowling front, Donbok Hujon and Wanbor Lamare made significant impacts, each claiming 2 wickets by conceding 20 and 26 runs respectively.

In response, Nongpdeng showcased their resilience, successfully chasing down the target with a score of 142/7 in 19.2 overs. Maitshaphrang Khongjee played a pivotal role, scoring 34 runs off 21 balls, supported by Damonlang Sun’s 29 runs off 35 balls. Rahul Barua and Imran Ali led the bowling attack for Nongpdeng, with Rahul Barua claiming 3 wickets for 27 runs, and Imran Ali taking 1 wicket while conceding 12 runs.

The standout performance of the match came from Robert June Nongsiej, who not only contributed with the bat, scoring 17 runs, but also showcased his bowling prowess by taking 1 wicket. His all-round display earned him the well-deserved title of the “Man of the Match.”

The final result saw Nongpdeng emerge victorious, securing the win by 3 wickets in what proved to be a thrilling contest on the cricket field.

In another exciting fixture in the Shillong Cricket League 2nd Division, Slog Warriors clashed with Jersey Kings CC in a battle that kept the spectators on the edge of their seats.Slog Warriors won the toss and chose to bat first, putting up a total of 125/9 in 20 overs. Subhakar Turha played a pivotal role with an impressive 56 runs off 45 balls, while Rakesh Raj contributed 20 runs off 19 balls. Vishal Sunar and Vivek Sunar led the bowling attack for Slog Warriors, each claiming 2 wickets while conceding 14 and 12 runs respectively.

In response, Jersey Kings displayed their dominance, comfortably reaching the target with a score of 126/2 in 13.4 overs. Bicky Raj Das stole the show with a phenomenal 77 runs off just 31 balls, supported by Raj Biswas’s 25 runs off 19 balls. Sonu Prasad led the bowling for Jersey Kings, taking 1 wicket while conceding 22 runs.The match concluded with Jersey Kings CC clinching victory by 8 wickets, with Bicky Raj Das rightfully earning the title of “Player of the Match” for his outstanding innings of 77 runs.