Tariang’s hat-trick seals win for Malki

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 31: In an exciting Wednesday match of the SSA 1st Division Football League 2023-24, held at the SSA Ground with a kick-off time of 2:45 PM, Umphyrnai SC faced off against Malki SC in a riveting encounter.

Umphyrnai SC made an early mark on the scoreboard with Isharwell Mukhim finding the net in the 8th minute.

However, Malki SC mounted a strong comeback, showcasing their prowess with three successive goals.

Maxcimilando Tariang was the star of the match for Malki SC, scoring in the 69th, 73rd, and 81st minutes, securing a convincing 3-1 victory for his team.

The match proved to be a display of skill and determination from both sides, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

The SSA 1st Division Football League continues to provide thrilling moments for football enthusiasts.