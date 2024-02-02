BJP forms ST Morcha

SHILLONG, Feb 1: In a bid to ensure the welfare of the local tribals, the state BJP formed the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha of the party at the state party office in Bivar Road here on Wednesday. The ST Morcha president Thomas Marak launched the ‘vocal for local’ programme as a part of the ‘gaon chalo abhiyan’, which aims to reach out to all the villages in Meghalaya.

During the programme, State BJP president Rikman G Momin felicitated the ST Morcha office-bearers, district president and district committee and welcomed them into the BJP organisational structure.

To enhance the well-being of local tribals, the ST Morcha, as a part of its statewide programme, will be reaching out to local villagers and raise awareness about the welfare schemes of the central government and will enable every local tribal to avail the various benefits.