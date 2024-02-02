Friday, February 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

BJP forms ST Morcha

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 1: In a bid to ensure the welfare of the local tribals, the state BJP formed the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha of the party at the state party office in Bivar Road here on Wednesday. The ST Morcha president Thomas Marak launched the ‘vocal for local’ programme as a part of the ‘gaon chalo abhiyan’, which aims to reach out to all the villages in Meghalaya.
During the programme, State BJP president Rikman G Momin felicitated the ST Morcha office-bearers, district president and district committee and welcomed them into the BJP organisational structure.
To enhance the well-being of local tribals, the ST Morcha, as a part of its statewide programme, will be reaching out to local villagers and raise awareness about the welfare schemes of the central government and will enable every local tribal to avail the various benefits.

Previous article
‘Illegal’ migrants detained
Next article
The Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation in the 15th Federal Council in a meeting elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2025. The newly elected office-bearers include Remdor B Dkhar as president, Dr WMW Khongwir, Malynda Marbaniang and L Chullet as the three vice presidents and Bansharai Kharchandy as secretary general among others.
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

The Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation in the 15th Federal Council in a meeting elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2025. The...

MEGHALAYA

‘Illegal’ migrants detained

SHILLONG, Feb 1: “Illegal migrants” who were on their way to the city were detained by members of...
MEGHALAYA

IIM’s third int’l marketing conference comes to close

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The two-day 3rd International Marketing Conference (iMaRC-3) of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong...
MEGHALAYA

BSF seizes over 350 liquor bottles

SHILLONG, Feb 1: In its determination towards making the Indo-Bangla border smuggling-free, BSF Meghalaya apprehended two Indian nationals...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

The Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation in the 15th Federal Council in a meeting elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2025. The...

MEGHALAYA 0

‘Illegal’ migrants detained

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: “Illegal migrants” who were on their...

IIM’s third int’l marketing conference comes to close

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: The two-day 3rd International Marketing Conference...
Load more

Popular news

The Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation in the 15th Federal Council in a meeting elected its new office-bearers for the year 2023-2025. The...

MEGHALAYA 0

‘Illegal’ migrants detained

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: “Illegal migrants” who were on their...

IIM’s third int’l marketing conference comes to close

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 1: The two-day 3rd International Marketing Conference...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge