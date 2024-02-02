Friday, February 2, 2024
MEGHALAYA

‘Illegal’ migrants detained

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 1: “Illegal migrants” who were on their way to the city were detained by members of Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation’s (HITO) Shillong City unit at Mawlai Bypass on Thursday evening.
They were detected during a drive by the organisation to monitor illegal migrants entering the state and engaging in business activities without proper documentation.
HITO Shillong City president Banpyntngenlang Syiemlieh said that they have apprehended “illegal” migrants who tried to enter the state illegally without valid documents.
He said that the group was travelling in private vehicles with Assam registration numbers.
According to him, the HITO started conducting the exercise following complaints about private vehicles and tourist taxis from outside the state bringing migrants without proper documentation which include trading and labour licences.
The members of HITO later handed over the “illegal” migrants to Mawlai Police Station for necessary action.

IIM’s third int’l marketing conference comes to close
BJP forms ST Morcha
