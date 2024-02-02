Congress wants Opp parties to raise issues together in House

Shillong, Feb 1: Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh announced on Thursday that he would be contacting the TMC and VPP to talk about potential shared issues that they could bring up together during the upcoming budget session, which begins on February 16.

Lyngdoh told reporters that he would formally write to both the opposition parties by Monday.

“I would be delighted if we could get together and talk about the upcoming issues. It will be beneficial if we can bring up some of the important issues in the House together,” Lyngdoh said.

He however said that it will depend on the two parties whether they will respond to his invitation.

“But as the CLP leader, it is my duty to reach out to both the parties,” the Opposition leader added.

It may be noted that the three Opposition parties (Congress, VPP and TMC) have a combined strength of 14 in the 60-member House but none of these parties have made any efforts to seek common ground to take on the MDA Government.