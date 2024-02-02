CM to present budget on Feb 21; 8-day calendar fixed

SHILLONG, Feb 1: The budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held from February 16 to February 27.

The eight-day calendar was finalised by the Assembly Business Advisory Committee which met here on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma said the Business Advisory Committee has allotted three days for private members’ business and five days for the government.

The Speaker said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal on February 21 and on the same day, he will reply to the debate on the Governor’s Address.

On the first day of the session on February 16, the Governor will address the House which will debate on the Governor’s Address on February 19.

On the last day of the session on February 27, the chief minister will present his reply on the Budget discussion.