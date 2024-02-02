Friday, February 2, 2024
Scindia holds meeting with CISF, immigration officials on design model for speedy immigration process

New Delhi, Feb 2:  Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday chaired an advisory committee group meeting with airport operators, CISF and Bureau of Immigration officials to discuss possible changes in airport interior design, as well as new technologies to expedite immigration and security check processes for international travellers

According to officials, the meeting delved into solutions derived from studying international airport models such as those of Singapore and Canada.

Key highlights of the discussions include exploring the possibility of cross-utilising domestic and international XBIS machines at Delhi airport to ensure greater availability of machines, and hence, lesser wait time.

“Proof of concept trials for use of e-gates and e-biometrics for immigration are already underway. These are set to redefine the standards of efficiency and security in air travel,” said a ministry official.

“A thorough analysis has been undertaken with regard to manpower requirements of CISF and Immigration officers. This analysis takes into account the planned expansion of existing, as well as new airports to come across the country, including those in Jewar, Navi Mumbai, and others,” said the official.

“Held a productive brainstorming meeting with all major airport operators, @CISFHQrs and Bureau of Immigration officials and @MoCA_GoI to discuss design models to speed up immigration & security for international travellers,” Scindia wrote on X.

“New technologies such as e-biometrics are also on the anvil, and are currently being tested. These will be key in our vision for international aviation hubs in India,” he further wrote in the tweet.

