Friday, February 2, 2024
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Two leopard carcasses found in Assam’s Sivasagar district

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Guwahati, Feb 2: The carcasses of two leopards were recovered in Assam’s Sivasagar district, police said on Friday.

Locals in the Khoronga Lonpotia area in the district reportedly noticed the carcasses and alerted the forest department, according to a police official.

“The carcasses belonged to an adult male and female leopard pair. It is believed that they passed away four days ago,” he stated.

People in the neighborhood were experiencing panic as a result of the leopards wandering into human habitat. Locals reported that they harmed four to five domestic pets and killed over a dozen goats and calves.

According to the official, one carcass was discovered inside the jungle, and the other was discovered laying on a field of paddy.

“Decomposed carcasses were found and recovered. The precise cause of the death will be determined by post-mortem investigations,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
Scindia holds meeting with CISF, immigration officials on design model for speedy immigration process
Next article
Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Israel’s army to reach Rafah to dismantle Hamas brigades: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

Tel Aviv, Feb 2: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the Israel forces would soon reach...
INTERNATIONAL

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

Toronto, Feb 2:  Gunshots were fired at the house of a Sikh activist related to pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep...
NATIONAL

Scindia holds meeting with CISF, immigration officials on design model for speedy immigration process

New Delhi, Feb 2:  Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Friday chaired an advisory committee group meeting...
News Alert

Anderson becomes oldest fast bowler to play Test in India

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2:  England bowler James Anderson on Friday became the oldest pace bowler to play a Test...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Israel’s army to reach Rafah to dismantle Hamas brigades: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 2: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant...

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, Feb 2:  Gunshots were fired at the house...

Scindia holds meeting with CISF, immigration officials on design model for speedy immigration process

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2:  Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M...
Load more

Popular news

Israel’s army to reach Rafah to dismantle Hamas brigades: Defence Minister Yoav Gallant

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 2: Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant...

Multiple gunshots fired at home of Nijjar’s friend in Canada

INTERNATIONAL 0
Toronto, Feb 2:  Gunshots were fired at the house...

Scindia holds meeting with CISF, immigration officials on design model for speedy immigration process

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2:  Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge