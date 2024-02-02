Two leopard carcasses found in Assam’s Sivasagar district

Locals in the Khoronga Lonpotia area in the district reportedly noticed the carcasses and alerted the forest department, according to a police official.

“The carcasses belonged to an adult male and female leopard pair. It is believed that they passed away four days ago,” he stated.

People in the neighborhood were experiencing panic as a result of the leopards wandering into human habitat. Locals reported that they harmed four to five domestic pets and killed over a dozen goats and calves.

According to the official, one carcass was discovered inside the jungle, and the other was discovered laying on a field of paddy.

“Decomposed carcasses were found and recovered. The precise cause of the death will be determined by post-mortem investigations,” he added.

IANS