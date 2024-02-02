Friday, February 2, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shahid Kapoor: Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 2: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, has said that cinema should present stories that people in real life might not experience.

The actor said that the subject of his film might be something that hasn’t yet happened in real life but that, he confidently said, will connect with the audience.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, follows the story of a computer engineer, played by Shahid, who falls in love with a humanoid robot, played by Kriti.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Shahid said, “When ‘Mr. India’ was released, nobody in the audience thought of something like that but it did well, it’s one of our iconic films. We didn’t ask the makers that ‘this is not possible in real life, so we should not attempt telling a story like this’. One of the earlier blockbusters of Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘Terminator’, the audience connected with it and that’s how it became a franchise. He also played a futuristic robot in the film.”

He further mentioned, “There are many films like that in Indian cinema as well, the best example is the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Robot’. I feel, in cinema we should show those things that are not possible in real life. The audience only cares if a film is well-made, if it is the audience does show its love for the film.” (IANS)

Previous article
Akshay, Tiger-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ wraps up with song shoot, mud bath
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate seeks urgent hearing in SC

New Delhi, Feb 2: INDIA bloc’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar has sought an urgent hearing on his petition...
CRIME

24 cases registered against drug peddlers in J&K’s Baramulla

Shillong, February 2: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Baramulla District said on Friday that it registered 24...
NATIONAL

Revival of LTTE: NIA raids several locations in TN

Chennai, Feb 2:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began conducting raids at several places in Tamil Nadu early...
CRIME

18-year-old gangraped in south Delhi, two held from Meerut

Shillong, February 2: An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in south Delhi by two whom she had met...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate seeks urgent hearing in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2: INDIA bloc’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep...

24 cases registered against drug peddlers in J&K’s Baramulla

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 2: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K)...

Revival of LTTE: NIA raids several locations in TN

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 2:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began...
Load more

Popular news

Chandigarh mayoral poll row: AAP-Congress joint candidate seeks urgent hearing in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 2: INDIA bloc’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep...

24 cases registered against drug peddlers in J&K’s Baramulla

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 2: Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K)...

Revival of LTTE: NIA raids several locations in TN

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 2:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) began...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge