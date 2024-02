Shillong, Feb 3: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Saturday inaugurated the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) centre at Laban.

The PMR centre is located at 100 meters from the Assam Club, where a programme was held. Speaking during the inaugural programme, Lyngdoh said that she was committed to the cause and would partner with the stakeholders to channelise the initiatives in the right direction with positive outcome.