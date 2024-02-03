Saturday, February 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Delimitation: HC asks govt, KHADC to file objections

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The state government and the KHADC requested a three-week period to file objections regarding the maintainability of the writ petition contesting the delimitation committee’s constitution, and the High Court of Meghalaya granted their request on Friday.
Advocate General Amit Kumar and KHADC special counsel VGK Kynta presented the arguments before the court.
When contacted, Kynta stated that there isn’t an interim order in response to Dominic Warjri’s writ petition, which questions the delimitation committee’s constitution.
Kynta claimed that the committee is operating at maximum capacity. He stated that the KHADC CEM is the only authority who can inform the public about the situation, but he declined to make any more comments.
The court will now hear the matter on February 27.

FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH
Rampant quarrying in Laitkroh threatens to dry up reservoir
