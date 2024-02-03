FIR lodged into illegal coal mining in WKH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Feb 2: An FIR has been filed against several persons for allegedly extracting coal illegally through rat-hole mining and selling them to unknown persons in West Khasi Hills.

The FIR was filed by two persons — Jorminath R Sangma and Francis Pondit R Sangma — with the Superintendent of police. Francis is a former MLA.

The FIR claimed that Rosten R Sangma of Riangdim village, Nengnang R Sangma of Kallu village, Wailling N Marak, Geren M Sangma and Dewing M Sangma, all from Bokchung village, illegally extracted coal from Agal Hillock, Riangdim, Milsam Hills and Bappa Hillock and dumped it at Shallang and Jadigittim areas to be sold.

The FIR further alleged that the same persons also collected toll from coal-laden and siding trucks on the Rengdim PWD Road and Rajagolla Road.