Sunday, February 4, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana hails wife Tahira’s strength on World Cancer Day

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Dream Girl 2’, lauded his wife Tahira Kashyap on Sunday on the occasion of World Cancer Day. Tahira has successfully battled breast cancer and has been very open about her fight with the disease.

In 2019, Tahira bravely faced a diagnosis of “stage 0” breast cancer, undergoing a mastectomy procedure and triumphing over the disease.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared an array of pictures featuring his wife commending his wife’s battle and shared how the two fell in love. The first shows the actor and his wife posing for a mirror selfie. The second picture has Tahira with her back facing the camera. The scar from her medical procedure can be seen on her back. The other pictures in the carousel show her all charged up having defeated the disease.

The actor wrote in the caption: “The girl I pulled by having samosa and chai at hut number 14 in Panjab University. All the best for your debut at the @spokenfest today. In love with your heart and spirit.”

Ayushmann and Tahira began dating in college. They got married in 2008 and have two children together: son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter, Varushka, born in 2014. (IANS)

Previous article
Mrunal Thakur shares her secret ingredient to ‘focus’
