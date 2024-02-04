Sunday, February 4, 2024
NATIONAL

Bengal school job case: Staff in certain DM offices under CBI scanner

By: Editor

Date:

Kolkata, Feb 4 : Roles of lower and middle-level staff in few district magistrate (DM) offices in West Bengal, especially in North 24 Parganas district, have now come under the scanner of CBI in relation to the multi-crore school job case.

The CBI sleuths, during the course of investigation, have identified the role of one Rajat Mondal, an employee in the DM office in North 24 Parganas, in this connection, sources said.

Raid and search operations have been conducted at his residence recently, from where, the central agency sleuths have secured certain evidence indicating involvement of some other staff attached to DM offices in the matter, the sources said.

However, the probable roles played by such staff, as per evidence available so far, were mainly restricted to those of connection agents, where they established the links of the main brains with candidates who were ready to shell out cash against school jobs.

Both CBI and Enforcement Directorate sleuths, which are conducting parallel investigation in the case, since the beginning, had been very active in crack down against the multi-layers agents and sub-agents chain.

In fact, the sources said, often the constituents of this chain had helped the central agencies to secure crucial evidence against the main brains behind the scam.

Now, the central agency sleuths are hoping that the staff in DM offices, which are under their scanner, might also lead them to some more crucial evidence that will be instrumental in making the case water-tight.(IANS)

UP ATS arrests man for sharing info with ISI
