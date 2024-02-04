Sunday, February 4, 2024
UP ATS arrests man for sharing info with ISI

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Feb 4 : The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a man in Hapur for reportedly sharing classified information with the Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The man identified as Satendra Siwal, 27, was posted as a multi-tasking staff member at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, said Additional director general of ATS, Mohit Agarwal.

Siwal allegedly spied for the ISI and passed on vital information to his handlers across the border.

“He was under surveillance for the past six months and was arrested upon his return to Hapur after taking leave from the embassy in Moscow,” said Agarwal.

The ATS chief added that Siwal had been working at the Indian Embassy in Moscow since 2021 as an India Based Security Assistant (IBSA).

Agarwal further added that Siwal is accused of sharing classified information related to the Army establishment and documents pertaining to the embassy’s foreign office.

“We are scanning his bank accounts and have seized his mobile phone to gather more details about his associates,” the ATS chief added.(IANS)

