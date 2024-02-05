Monday, February 5, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Britney shares candid throwback picture with sister

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Pop icon Britney Spears felt nostalgic as she looked back at a New York City memory. The 42-year-old singer-songwriter posted a candid photo taken in 2002 of herself with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, now 32.
“Throwback!!! I can’t stop laughing,” Britney captioned the image of her and Jamie Lynn, whom she mentioned by name in the caption, reports People magazine.
The photo was taken in September 2002 while the pair was backstage at New York City’s Neil Simon Theater to meet the cast of Hairspray .
As per People, Britney can be seen in the pic wearing a black turtleneck and low-rise jeans, while Lynn sported an orange T-shirt, glasses and a newsboy cap. (IANS)

Previous article
DJ Marshmello: Energy and passion of Indian audience holds special place
Next article
Tina Fey says she was a ‘nerd’ at school, ‘had no luck with boys’
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Hrithik says Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh and called her a ‘brilliant actor’, who made...
SPORTS

India afraid of Bazball, says Cook

Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook believes India became cautious in the back end of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001

Actress Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke back in 2001 brought on by a brain hemorrhage that resulted...
NATIONAL

NATIONAL NUGGETS

UP ATS arrest ISI agent working at Indian Embassy LUCKNOW, Feb 4: The police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hrithik says Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda...

India afraid of Bazball, says Cook

SPORTS 0
Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook...

Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke back in...
Load more

Popular news

Hrithik says Sanjeeda Sheikh made emoting in scene easy for him

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan praised his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda...

India afraid of Bazball, says Cook

SPORTS 0
Visakhapatnam, Feb 4: Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook...

Sharon Stone was broke after her near-fatal stroke in 2001

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actress Sharon Stone, who suffered a stroke back in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge