Tina Fey says she was a ‘nerd’ at school, ‘had no luck with boys’

Actress Tina Fey has revealed that she struggled with boys at school because she was a “nerd”. The Mean Girls creator, who has brought the musical adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy blockbuster to the big screen this year, has admitted she didn’t have much luck finding a boyfriend as a kid. She said: “I was a total nerd. A theatre nerd. I was all big hair and turtle-neck sweaters. I had no luck with boys whatsoever but I was a pretty good student,” reports Female First UK. The 53-year-old former also confessed she could be a “mean girl” like Regina George at school and that she faced her fair share of bullies. (IANS)

