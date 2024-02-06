Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Jammu-Srinagar NH Update Today: Highway closed for 24 hours for maintenance

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 6: Due to damages caused by shooting stones/landslides in various sections, strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday.

Officials said that due to damages caused by shooting stones/landslides at different places, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed for traffic on Tuesday.

“The highway is under maintenance. No traffic movement will be allowed today from either Jammu or Srinagar side.

“Travellers are advised not to undertake the journey today.

“They must contact our control rooms in Srinagar and Jammu tomorrow (Wednesday) to know about the status of the highway before undertaking the journey,” the officials added.

The highway had been blocked at Sherbibi stretch in Ramban district due to shooting stones on Saturday and it was restored on Monday for two-way traffic basically to clear stranded vehicles. (IANS)

