RSS to hold 6-day brainstorming session in Madhya Pradesh

Shillong, February 6: A six-day brainstorming session of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Gwalior-Chambal regions from Tuesday.

The dignitaries who will be attending the conference and address different sessions include RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary (RSS) Duttatreya Hosabole, Dr. Krishna Gopal, Dr. Mohan Vaidya, Ramdutt Chakradhar and Sri Mukunda. The BJP organisation leaders will also be joining the meeting.

Sources said the main focus will be to discuss the future agenda.

Sources also told IANS that a two-day (February 6 and 7) session will start in Ujjain and thereafter they will move to the Gwalior-Chambal region and continue with its meetings in Morena for the next three days. The session will culminate on February 11.

A Bhopal-based RSS functionary said it is a regular meeting, which the organisation holds after an interval in different parts of the country.

However, it speculated that along with the success of building Ram temple in Ayodhya, the issue of Gyanvapi and Krishna janam bhoomi may also be a part of discussion in the meetings.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also arrive in Madhya Pradesh on February 11 to kick-start the party’s campaign for the coming Lok Sabha election for 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. (IANS)