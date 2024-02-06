Rail coach restaurant opened at Guwahati railway station

Guwahati, Feb 6: A rail coach restaurant has been opened at Guwahati Railway Station as part of an initiative by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to provide train travellers a unique culinary encounter.

As it is, NFR has been providing a novel dining ambience to passengers by catering to them in rail coach restaurants at major stations and points.

“This coach restaurant too aims to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways. The move is expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers,” a statement from NFR said on Tuesday.

Equipped with state-of-art infrastructure and decked up with paintings, warm lights and comfortable seats, the newly operational coach restaurant in Guwahati railway station will serve regional flavours and other Indian delights as well.

“People can experience the feeling of dining in a train coach. There will be facilities to buy foods, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurant,” it said.

As of now, 14 coach restaurants are operational in NFR. As many as 62 locations over NFR have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants.