Tura MDC initiates tour of GH weekly markets

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Feb 6: Tura BJP MDC Bernard N Marak on Tuesday began his tour of weekly markets in Garo Hills and meeting the village folk in an effort to get an idea about the actual implementation of central schemes in their area.

The tour of the markets began at Mahadeo and Hatisia in South Garo Hills on Tuesday to be followed by Moheshkola in the same district tomorrow.

“The purpose of the tour is to find out the hardships or difficulties being faced by the villagers with regard to the various central schemes. We will find out the problems of the people and report their feedback to the centre,” Bernard said, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tura MDC has urged village nokmas, sordars, laskars, community leaders, the general public and the youth to come forward and interact during the tour.

 

