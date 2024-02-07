Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Assam vigilance team arrests lat mandal in bribery case

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 7: A team from the state directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested a lat mandal in a bribery case in Biswanath district on Wednesday.

Sources said that the team had acted upon a complaint received at the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, alleging that Arafad Alom Bora, lat mandal of Naduar revenue circle in Sootea, had demanded Rs 5000 as bribe from the complainant for name correction and updating the same in land records.

However, the complainant refused to pay the bribe and approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by the vigilance team at the office of the circle officer, Naduar revenue circle, and Bora was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 2,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

The bribe money was recovered from his possession and seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station vide case number 14/ 2024, under Section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The vigilance team gathered sufficient evidence against the public servant to arrest him in connection with the case. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

 

