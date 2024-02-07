Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Foundation stone laid for riverfront project

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 7: The foundation stone for the Wah Umkhrah Riverfront Project was laid on Wednesday, at the Polo ground.

The project is being constructed at an amount of Rs 39 crores, and the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, who unveiled the foundation stone said they are also making efforts to revive the river and it’s tributaries.

Chief Minster, along with Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, legislator AL Hek, Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah and PK Boro, CEO, Shillong Municipal Board were present.

