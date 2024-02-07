Wednesday, February 7, 2024
City gears up for int’l water conclave

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The capital city is gearing up to host the first-ever International Water Conclave on February 9-10 with a curtain raiser to be held at the State Convention Centre on Wednesday.
The conclave is poised to mark a significant milestone in the arena of water conservation and management.
Organised by the state government in collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and with active support from partner agencies, the conclave aims to tackle pressing water issues prevalent in hill states of the country.
The objective is to foster discussions among international and national experts, policymakers, researchers, and stakeholders on sustainable water conservation practices, particularly in hilly regions.
Water Resources Minister Coming One Ymbon will be the chief guest at the curtain raiser. Other speakers, including Additional Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed, Commissioner & Secretary Joram Beda, and Secretary SC Sadhu will present their insight on the conclave.
Key participants include experts and practitioners on water security, climate change, and related issues from Meghalaya, rest of the Northeastern states, other hill states of India, and select international participants.
Prior to the curtain raiser at 1 pm, the finale of the Nature & Nurture Quiz, painting/drawing competition, mobile photography, and PSA video presentation will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon.

Ragpicker’s charred body recovered from Marten
Sacked Lokayukta officer alleges breach of contract
