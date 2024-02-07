Wednesday, February 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ragpicker’s charred body recovered from Marten

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The charred body of 30-year-old ragpicker Marshal Marwein was recovered from the marten landfill site on Tuesday evening after more than 72 hours of search operation by SDRF personnel and Shillong Municipal Board staff.
Superintendent of Police (City) Vivek Syiem said the relatives identified the body and the family was granted post-mortem exemption by a magistrate following their request.
On Tuesday, the SDRF personnel were joined by other ragpickers and family members in searching for Marwein’s missing body. His waste picking tools were also found near his body.
Earlier, Director of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Paul Shylla said they could not officially confirm the body to be of Marwein since it was charred beyond recognition. His family identified the body later.
Shylla said a police team from Mawlai police station was stationed at Marten.
30-year-old Marwein, residing in Mawiong, was buried alive when a large pile of garbage collapsed on him at the landfill site on Saturday.

