Wednesday, February 7, 2024
DEO sets up MCMC in EGH

By: From Our Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Feb 6: East Garo Hills District Election Officer has constituted Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to an order issued in this regard, the DEO, Vibhor Aggarwal will be the Nodal Officer who will be assisted by all the Additional DCs and ACs, District Public Relations Officers, WG Momin, as the member secretary, Eldin A Sangma, Journalist of the DPRO, Shanborlang Warjri, DIO and Juliush Marak of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

