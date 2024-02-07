News Capsule

Exhibition

PRIME Meghalaya is organising the PRIME MeghaPreneur Expo 2024 from February 7-9 at 2nd Ground Polo from 9:30 a.m. onwards. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will be the chief guest on the last day of the exhibition.

Conference

The English and Foreign Languages University, Regional Campus, Shillong in collaboration with the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, and Indian Council of Social Sciences Research, North Eastern Regional Centre, Shillong, will be organizing the 4th International Conference of the Tibeto-Burman Linguistics Association of North East India from From February 7 to 9.

Workshop

The Department of Sociology, NEHU will be organising an ICSSR-sponsored one-day workshop on the theme ‘A Sociological Study of Digitalization in select areas of North-East India’ on February 28 in a blended mode. The workshop expects to deliberate on policy recommendations and governmental agencies that can provide better public – services thereby making the use of the internet people-centric and people-oriented.