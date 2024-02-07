Dorbar Shnong Golflink to run upcoming park

Shillong, Feb 6: The Dorbar Shnong Golflink would be given full responsibility for running the park to be established at Golflinks once it is completed, this was decided at a meeting between the members of the Dorbar Shnong and the officials of the Urban Affairs Department which was chaired by Pynthorumkhrah MLA and Cabinet Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Hek informed that they have also decided that they will employ the youth of the locality to look after the park.

He also clarified that there is no opposition from the Dorbar Shnong to establishing the park.

‘The state government has earmarked a total amount of Rs 16 crore for setting up of the park which will have facilities like cycling track, futsal ground and also a farmers market behind the community hall’.

Hek informed that the share of the fees to be collected from the park will be finalised between the Urban Affairs department and the Dorbar Shnong.

Meanwhile, Golflink Rangbah Shnong, Michael Hek said that the locality is fortunate to get the park since it will employ the youth and at the same time it will boost the revenue of the dorbar shnong.

As per the minutes of the meeting, Hek stated that the members of the Dorhar Shnong Pynthorumkhrah also agreed that they are not against the implementation of the project but they have serious concerns about the employment of the youth of the locality from the project.

Raising concerns about the operation, management, and maintenance of the park and other facilities in the developmental area, the officials from the Urban Affairs Department said that they have no objection to allowing the Dorbar to run, operate, and maintain the park once it is completed.

As per the minutes of the meeting, an agreement will be prepared and shared with the Dorbar Shnong to ensure the operationalization of the park.

Earlier, in the letter addressed to the chief minister, the Dorbar Shnong stated they have learned that the government is planning to inaugurate the park in the land behind the Hawkers Market, Golflinks till Dogs Squad which is being taken care of and looked after by the Dorbar Shnong, Golflink, Pynthorumkhrah.

It further stated that the Dorbar is not against the implementation of any government project executed by the government within the jurisdiction of the Dorbar Shnong but it would strongly oppose it if the said park is run by the Shillong Golf Club which will not benefit the people of the locality.

The Dorbar Shnong had also requested the chief minister to postpone the inauguration of the park till an agreement is executed between the Shillong Golf Club and the Dorbar Shnong Pynthorumkhrah protecting the interest of both parties as otherwise the villagers may protest the same with placards in their hands which may result in unnecessary problems or unwarranted atmosphere and at the same time may hamper the smooth function of the inauguration programme.