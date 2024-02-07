Wednesday, February 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

BSF apprehends B’deshi natl, cattle

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 6: A Bangladeshi national was apprehended along with three cattle (buffaloes) by the BSF Meghalaya in the border areas of East Jaintia Hills on Monday.
According to a statement here, the vigilant troops of the 172 Bn BSF, acting on a specific tip-off, the troops laid an ambush in the bordering area of Rattachera, leading to the apprehension of one Bangladeshi national identified as Md Kamil Ahmed, 21, a resident of Donachera, Sylhet along with the buffaloes. The apprehended Bangladeshi, along with seized cattle was handed over to Umkiang police station for further legal action.

Previous article
Dorbar Shnong Golflink to run upcoming park
Next article
SURE begins another training for visually impaired persons
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ragpicker’s charred body recovered from Marten

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The charred body of 30-year-old ragpicker Marshal Marwein was recovered from the marten landfill site...
MEGHALAYA

India advises its citizens to avoid travelling to Myanmar

NEW DELHI, Jan 6: Following its announcement that it would fence its entire international border with Myanmar, India...
MEGHALAYA

Lack of coordination between govt depts reason for dark city

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The lack of coordination between the government departments can be attributed to the looming darkness...
MEGHALAYA

Group meets power minister over power woes in Ri-Bhoi

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The Ri-Bhoi People Council on Tuesday met Power Minister, AT Mondal, to highlight several power-related...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ragpicker’s charred body recovered from Marten

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The charred body of 30-year-old ragpicker...

India advises its citizens to avoid travelling to Myanmar

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 6: Following its announcement that it...

Lack of coordination between govt depts reason for dark city

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The lack of coordination between the...
Load more

Popular news

Ragpicker’s charred body recovered from Marten

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The charred body of 30-year-old ragpicker...

India advises its citizens to avoid travelling to Myanmar

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 6: Following its announcement that it...

Lack of coordination between govt depts reason for dark city

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The lack of coordination between the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge