BSF apprehends B’deshi natl, cattle

SHILLONG, Feb 6: A Bangladeshi national was apprehended along with three cattle (buffaloes) by the BSF Meghalaya in the border areas of East Jaintia Hills on Monday.

According to a statement here, the vigilant troops of the 172 Bn BSF, acting on a specific tip-off, the troops laid an ambush in the bordering area of Rattachera, leading to the apprehension of one Bangladeshi national identified as Md Kamil Ahmed, 21, a resident of Donachera, Sylhet along with the buffaloes. The apprehended Bangladeshi, along with seized cattle was handed over to Umkiang police station for further legal action.