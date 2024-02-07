Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Taylor Swift’s shares track list for The Tortured Poets Department

By: Agencies

Pop singer Taylor Swift has dropped the tracklist for her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which she announced at the Grammy Awards.
In a social media post, Swift revealed the names of the 16 songs that will make up her new album. The album features collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine, plus a 17th track titled ‘The Manuscript’, reports deadline.com.
While taking the stage at the Grammys and winning her 13th gramophone, Swift said: “My lucky number, I don’t know if I ever told you that. I know the way the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans.”
“So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19.”
‘The Tortured Poets Department’ tracklist includes ‘Fortnight’ (feat. Post Malone), ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, ‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys’, ‘Down Bad’, ‘So Long, London’, ‘But Daddy I Love Him’, ‘Fresh Out the Slammer’ and ‘Florida!!!’ (featuring Florence + The Machine)
The other tracks include: ‘Guilty as Sin?’, ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’, ‘I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)’, ‘loml’, ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’, ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’, ‘The Alchemy’, ‘Clara Bow’ and Bonus Track: ‘The Manuscript’.
Swift unveiled the cover art for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ after her Grammys win and captioned the social media post, “All’s fair in love and poetry…” (IANS)

Kangana subtly refuses to work with Animal director
