Thursday, February 8, 2024
Bhaichung not consulted for AIFF technical committee

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Feb 7: Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Wednesday said that although he “wasn’t consulted” before being re-inducted in AIFF technical committee, he would still be happy to “support” his former teammate and current chairman IM Vijayan.
The 47-year-old, who got thrashed in an one-sided AIFF presidential election to Kalyan Chaubey in 2022, headed the AIFF technical committee from 2013-17 before being replaced by Asian Games bronze medallist Shyam Thapa.
Vijayan succeeded Thapa in 2022.
“I wasn’t consulted, I just saw my name mentioned somewhere. I’ve no idea who made the committee and how come my name came in. I just saw my name and I didn’t say anything,” Bhutia told PTI reacting to the development.
Bhutia however said he’s happy to support Vijayan.
Priorities
Bhutia continued to criticise the Chaubey-led administration and blamed them for India’s recent debacle in the Asian Cup. He said the “top priority” should be three tournaments — Asian Cup, Asian Games and World Cup Qualifiers — to take the football forward.
The Igor Stimac-coached side lost all their three matches in the Asian Cup in Qatar, conceding six goals and failed to score any. (PTI)

Previous article
Nagal enters QF of Chennai Open
Next article
Sports Snippets
