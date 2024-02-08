Thursday, February 8, 2024
News AlertREGIONAL

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday categorically stated that only indigenous landless poor people of the state would be eligible for acquiring benefits under Mission Basundhara 2.0 scheme of the state government.

“We need to set the record straight in regard to the Basundhara scheme, which is only for the indigenous landless poor. The scheme however is not for the migrant Muslim community or the other communities who later settled in Assam from other parts of the country. Separate channels are open for the landless people from such communities,” Sarma said in the Assam Assembly.

The chief minister said that “for the first time, about 2.5 lakh people (40 percent indigenous landless poor) have been able to avail land rights under Mission Basundhara in our tenure.”

“We will grant land patta to indigenous landless poor families from February 16 onwards. Our government has the good fortune of disbursing land rights in just three years to over two lakh indigenous landless poor families, who were deprived of land rights for so many years. It is one of the biggest achievements of our government,” Sarma claimed.

The chief minister however clarified that even if about 13 lakh people had applied for land rights under the scheme, only those (2.5 lakh people) who are eligible beneficiaries under Mission Basundhara 2.0, have been given land rights under the scheme.

Schools warned

Meanwhile, the chief minister has warned school management and development committees (SMDCs) of lower primary (LP) schools that strict action, including filing of FIRs, would be taken against schools that misuse or under-utilise funds allocated for procuring uniform and distribution of the same among school students.

Replying to a query in the Assam Legislative Assembly, chief minister Sarma said, “Every year, we arrange funds for procuring uniforms for school students in LP schools. However, a disparity in the standard of school uniform is seen in schools of various districts, which indicates that the funds allocated have not been properly utilised by some schools”.

“I urge MLAs to categorise LP schools in their respective areas into A, B, and C categories based on the standard of uniform worn by students and provide information. We will take the strongest action, including filing FIRs against SMDCs that are misusing funds meant for procuring uniforms for school students,” Sarma said.

The chief minister further said that the state government would, after the Lok Sabha elections, take up a special mission to improve the standard of uniforms for LP school students along with providing proper mid-day meal programmes.

Previous article
Modi govt’s White Paper exposes UPA’s ‘corruption’
Next article
Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo and mascot of the fourth edition...
Technology

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced the next chapter in the company’s...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra has spoken about smart parenting and heaped praise on...
Business

White Paper on Economy: Created an ecosystem for local manufacturing, ease of doing biz

Shillong, February 8: As local manufacturing of various products, led by electronics, breaks all previous records, the Narendra...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Technology 0
Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai...

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra...
Load more

Popular news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Technology 0
Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai...

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge