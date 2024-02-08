Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo and mascot of the fourth edition of Khelo India University Games at a ceremony here on Thursday.

The mascot, named “Ashtalakshmi”, represents a butterfly adorned with wings featuring cultural motifs and colours from each scale, depicting a visually captivating representation of the diverse beauty of Northeast India.

Notably, the “Khelo India University Games 2024” will get underway here on February 19 and conclude on February 29.

“Assam has been the sports destination of the Northeast, having successfully hosted events such as the South Asian Games, the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games, and most recently the Khel Maharan where over six lakh youth registered to participate. With Olympic stars like Lovlina Borgohain hailing from our state, our focus on youth development has been at the forefront of our efforts to put Assam on the world map,” Sarma said while speaking at the ceremony.

“As chief minister, I express my government’s unparalleled support in organising this event which personifies our Prime Minister’s vision of investing in our youth through sports. We look forward to welcoming over 5,000 participants and delegates for this prestigious event,” he said.

Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, Assam sports and youth welfare minister Nandita Garlosa, government officials along with a host of sports organisers and athletes from across the eight Northeastern states attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pramanik said: “As we eagerly anticipate the Khelo India University Games 2023, it is heartening to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary initiative aimed at cultivating a thriving sporting culture across the nation. Under the astute guidance of the Assam chief minister, the state emerges as a beacon for sporting excellence, committed to nurturing talent and instilling values of sportsmanship.”

Guwahati will host 16 disciplines during the Khelo India University Games 2024, including athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo, table tennis, boxing, and shooting.

The rest of the Northeastern states will play host to four events, including men’s boxing, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.