Thursday, February 8, 2024
Rajnath approves waiver for BRO’s casual labour to avail ex-gratia compensation

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Feb 7:  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved a proposal to waive the requirement of completing 179 working days at the time of accident for the payment of ex-gratia lump sum compensation to Casually Paid Labourers (CPLs) working in Border Roads Organisation (BRO) or General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF).

The ministry said that the BRO units are located in far-flung, snow-bound, high-altitude areas where no proper public as well as medical facilities are available. “Factors like uncongenial climate, inhospitable hilly terrain, hazardous work sites and occupational health hazards pose enormous risk to life of the CPLs,” the ministry said.

It said that considering the cases of deaths occurring during their engagement, the waiver of the condition of minimum 179 working days on humanitarian grounds would be a great reprieve for the families of the CPLs who lose their bread winner while on government duty and will go a long way in securing their livelihoods.

The ministry had also recently approved some welfare measures for the betterment of CPLs, irrespective of the number of days of engagement with the BRO.

It includes Group (Term) Insurance scheme for CPLs engaged by BRO for its ongoing project works assuring an insured value of Rs 10 lakh only to family/Next of Kin in any case of death of CPLs.

“Preservation and transportation of mortal remains and Transport AIIowance (TA) entitlement of the attendant and enhancement of Funeral Assistance to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000 and also the advance payment against ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50,000 as immediate help in case of death etc are part of welfare measures,” the ministry said.

IANS

RBI plans new framework for authentication of digital transactions
Farmers protest: Security beefed up at Delhi borders
